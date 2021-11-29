‘My Name’’s Han So-hee to star in upcoming K-drama by ‘Vincenzo’ director

My Name actress Han So-hee is set to star in an upcoming romance drama by Vincenzo director Kim Hee-won.

Earlier today (November 29), South Korean news outlet Newsen confirmed that the My Name actress would be leading the upcoming series, currently titled Soundtrack #1 (previously announced as Why Did You Come To My House).

Soundtrack #1 is set to centre on a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks. The two end up threading the line between love and friendship in the process of making music. It will be directed by Kim Hee-won, who had previously helmed Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown.

Han will presumably be taking on the lead female role of Seo Eun-soo, a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama, as previously reported by JTBC. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions.

Starring alongside Han is ZE:A member Park Hyung-sik, who is currently leading tvN’s ongoing apocalyptic thriller series Happiness. Park is set to play Han Sun-woo, a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality.

Soundtrack #1 is currently slated to premiere in early 2022, and will be released via an as-yet-unnamed OTT platform.

The 26-year-old actress and model scored her first-ever leading roles this year in JTBC romance drama Nevertheless and Netflix’s recent action series My Name. Prior to this, Han had gained significant recognition for her role as Yeo Da-kyung in the 2020 hit melodrama The World Of The Married.