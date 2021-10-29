‘My Name’ star Han So-hee reportedly cast in new project led by ‘Vincenzo’ director

Actress Han So-hee has reportedly received a casting offer for an upcoming romance drama.

On October 29, JTBC reported that the My Name star had been offered the lead role in the series Why Did You Come To My House (literal title), which will be helmed by Vincenzo director Kim Hee-won.

Her agency, 9ato Entertainment, later responded with the following statement to Sports Today, as translated by Soompi: “Han So-hee received a casting offer for the new drama Why Did You Come To My House and is reviewing [the offer].”

The upcoming romance series is centre on the story of a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks. The two end up threading the line between love and friendship in the process of making music.

Han has been offered the lead female role of Seo Eun-soo, a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions.

The four-episode drama is scheduled to premiere in early 2022, and will be released via an as-yet-unnamed OTT platform.

The 26-year-old actress and model played her first-ever leading roles this year in JTBC romance drama Nevertheless and Netflix’s recent action series My Name. Prior to this, Han had gained significant recognition for her role as Yeo Da-kyung in the 2020 hit melodrama The World of the Married, which currently holds the record as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.