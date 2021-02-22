‘Mythic Quest’ season two announced with new teaser trailer

The second season of Mythic Quest has been announced for May with a new teaser.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney will return as Ian, creative director of a video games developer company, for another instalment of the AppleTV+ show.

Season two finds Ian and the newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) back in the office following lockdown, ready to build upon the success of their game Raven’s Banquet by launching a new expansion. But, as per the trailer below, Ian and Poppy are struggling to come up with a fresh direction.

The second season will also explore C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciling some unresolved issues from his past and game testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) pushing the bounds of an office romance.

NME spoke to McElhenney last May about his new show and suggestd that the respected but behind-doors status of video games developers lends itself to a solid comic premise. “Exactly. There’s something silly about that but there’s also something truthful about it,” McElhenney responded.

“You’ve got these virtual worlds where people from all over the globe are coming to commune and play and experience that world. But it’s still a world that was built by other human beings and so why not explore that? And we do that by showing you the world through the lens of this one particular narcissist – my character, Ian – who believes he’s Zeus.”

Mythic Quest is created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz and will premiere on AppleTV+ on May 7.