Na In-woo to replace Kim Seon-ho on ‘2 Days And 1 Night’

Rookie actor Na In-woo has been announced as a new cast member on 2 Days And 1 Night.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

The variety show’s production team confirmed the actor’s casting earlier today (January 25). Bang Geul-yi, the show’s director, cited the need to add new energy to the show as a reason for bringing in the rookie actor to the show.

“Beyond being an actor, we are looking forward to seeing Na In-woo delivering laughter to viewers with diverse charms including odd and energetic qualities as an ‘MZ generation’ entertainer,” Bang explained, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

The director added that Na’s addition to the show will also forge new dynamics within the cast. “With the addition of Na In-woo, we are especially looking forward to the new chemistry that will be formed with the existing members, she elaborated.

“The positions of existing members will change as a new maknae (youngest member) joins, and there will be diverse fun created as new relationships are formed.”

Na will take the spot vacated by actor Kim Seon-ho, who left the show last year. In 2021, KBS and the 2 Days And 1 Night production crew announced that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor would no longer be part of the show’s main cast following a scandal involving his ex-girlfriend.

Viewers later petitioned for Kim’s return to the show, with the chief producer responding to the calls by revealing that the actor’s departure from the show was decided after a negotiation between KBS and Kim.

“The production staff also deeply regrets that we can no longer show the good chemistry of the six members who have shared each other’s joys and sorrows for the past two years,” the producer explained, as translated by Soompi. “However, we will continue to do our best to show a good broadcast to the viewers in the future.”