Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Go-eun to reportedly star in upcoming tvN series

Actresses Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Go-eun will reportedly be leading tvN’s upcoming 2022 series Little Women.

On September 24, South Korean news outlets Sports Chosun and JTBC, respectively, reported that Nam and Kim have been casted in Little Women. According to the reports, the series will tell the story of the sisterhood between three siblings.

Kim is said to be playing the eldest sister and Nam will be playing the middle sister, while casting for the youngest sister and final lead role of Little Women has yet to be finalised, according to the reports.

Advertisement

Kim is currently starring in tvN’s romantic comedy Yumi’s Cells, while Nam recently appeared in the TVING original series The Witch’s Diner.

Little Women will be helmed by director Kim Hee-won, whose previous work includes this year’s blockbuster revenge-thriller Vincenzo, as well as popular K-dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

Joining her will be screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote for the heartfelt drama series Mother (2018). Jeong is also well-known for her work in iconic South Korean thriller films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009). The series will be produced by Studio Dragon, and is set to air on tvN in the first half of 2022.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released the first teaser video for its upcoming revenge-thriller series My Name. Starring rising actress Han So-hee (Nevertheless), the series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on October 15.