Nam Joo-hyuk accused of school violence by a second alleged victim

New bullying allegations have been lodged against Twenty Five Twenty One star Nam Joo-hyuk.

Yesterday (June 28), South Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that a second individual who claimed to attend the same high school as Nam had spoken up about being a victim of Nam’s alleged bullying.

The individual alleged that the actor frequently bullied them into running his errands and constantly used his classmates’ smartphones to purchase paid games or used their phone data as mobile hotspots.

Advertisement

This is the second bullying allegation lodged against Nam thus far. Last week, The Days News published an exclusive report that claimed the 28-year-old model-turned-actor had been a school bully for six years across his middle and high school education.

Management SOOP, Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency, has maintained its stance and denied allegations of the actor being a school bully. “We have checked on the informant’s claim, and all the claims are groundless,” the agency said, per SBS News, as translated by Soompi.

“Even if the company and the actor’s position are shared on the report, we sincerely ask you to understand that it is the actor and his family who are hurt by the report,” Management SOOP added.

Last week, the agency denied the first school bullying allegation made against the Twenty Five Twenty One actor, announcing plans to take legal action against the reporter, as well as their source.

After checking the truth with the actor regarding the initial report, we have confirmed that all the relevant information is not true in the slightest,” wrote the agency. “After this time, the agency will take severe legal action against publishing one-sided claims without checking the truth online,” it continued, promising “punishment without leniency”.