Nam Joo-hyuk in talks to star in K-drama adaptation of webtoon ‘Vigilante’

Twenty Five Twenty One actor Nam Joo-hyuk is reportedly in talks to star in the K-drama adaptation of the webtoon series, Vigilante.

The actor was reportedly offered the lead role in the upcoming K-drama, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun. If confirmed, Nam will be cast as Ji Yong, a police university student who turns to vigilantism on the weekends.

Management SOOP, Nam’s management agency, has since responded to the reports by confirming that the actor is “positively reviewing” the offer. Further details on Nam’s potential casting in the series is expected to be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

Written by Kim Kyu-sam, Vigilante follows Ji Yong, who tracks down and punishes criminals on the weekends. His actions are tracked by reporter Choi Mi-ryeo and Metropolitan Investigation Unit’s Jo Heon.

As of writing, a full cast list and production schedule for the webtoon’s K-drama adaptation have yet to be released.

In other news, Disney+ has announced that its upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama series, Kiss Sixth Sense, is set to premiere on May 19.

Starring Seo Ji-hye and Yoon Kye-sang, the upcoming series will revolve around a woman named Ye Sul (portrayed by Seo), who can see the future when she kisses someone. One day, she accidentally kisses the neck of her boss (played by Yoon) while at work and sees them in bed together.

Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April.