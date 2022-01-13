Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Tae-ri cross paths in teaser for ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’

Netflix has released a teaser for its upcoming romance K-drama series Twenty Five Twenty One, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri.

The clip begins with Na Hee-do (played by Kim’) meeting Baek Yi-jin (Nam) at a local bookstore, where the latter works. Hee-do’s voice can be heard over the encounter: “When we were 18, we first called each other by name.”

The teaser then cuts to sometime in the future, where the pair cross paths again on a snowy day, before a scene of the couple frolicking with their hands intertwined is shown. “And, at 21 years old, we fell in love,” Hee-do says.

Set in 1998 against the backdrop of the Asian Financial Crisis in South Korea, Twenty One Twenty Five follows the lives of two people, Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin, of when they first meet and fall in love, and the aftermath years later.

Yi-jin is the eldest son of a family torn apart by the crisis, who works hard to achieve his aspirations of becoming a reporter despite the difficult circumstances. Hee-do, on the other hand, is a fencing athlete whose high school team was disbanded as a result of the crisis.

The drama’s cast also feature WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun-wook (Jirisan, Racket Boys), and Lee Joo-myung (Hospital Playlist, Kairos). The show is written by Kwon Do Eun (Search: WWW) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (Search: WWW, The King: Eternal Monarch).

The forthcoming romance drama series will premiere on February 12 at 9:10pm KST on South Korean cable network tvN. The show will also be available globally on Netflix.