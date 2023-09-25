Here’s when ‘Vigilante’ starring Nam Joo-hyuk premieres

Disney+ has announced the premiere date for its upcoming K-drama series Vigilante, starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joon-hyuk and Yoo Ji-tae.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Vigilante will follow the adventures of Kim Ji-young (played by Nam Joo-hyuk), a model student at the National Police University by day and a vigilante who pursues and punishes criminals by night.

Ji-young will be aided in his quests by Cho Kang-ok, played by Our Beloved Summer‘s Lee Joon-hyuk, while being investigated by detective Jo Heon, portrayed by Yoo Ji-tae of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area fame. Meanwhile, Kim So-jin stars as a journalist who reports on the activities of the vigilante.

Advertisement

“You should’ve spent the rest of your life in repentance. Start blaming the law for letting you go, because I’m going to show you what hell is,” Ji-young says in voiceover as he beats up a criminal in a new teaser for Vigilante.

Detective Jo Heon soon shows up at the scene and remarks that “not anyone can do something like this”, looking ominously at an apology on a wall that looks like it was written in blood. “He’s a diligent and righteous lunatic”.

“The law has failed to get criminals to pay for their crimes and someone is using violence to make them pay,” says a broadcast journalist, as she uses a phone to capture a shot of Ji-young running away. “What people want now is a dark hero like this.”

The teaser then teases the upcoming K-drama’s action-packed fight scenes and Ji-young’s double life. “The law has loopholes. I’ll close those loopholes myself,” he says. “This is justice.”

Vigilante will premiere November 8 exclusively on Disney+.

Advertisement

Last week, Disney+ said that it would double down on Korean content, following the success of its original superhero K-drama, Moving. The streamer also denied that the company was cutting its investment in the region.