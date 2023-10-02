Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin reunite in new ‘My Dearest’ part 2 teaser

South Korean TV network MBC has released a new preview for part two of its popular historical K-drama My Dearest, starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin.

My Dearest is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, and stars Namgoong Min (One Dollar Laywer) and Ahn Eun-jin (The Good bad Mother) as a pair of star-crossed lovers.

Namgoong Min plays the mysterious Lee Jang-hyun, who finds himself strangely attracted to Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-jin), a socialite from a noble family who dreams of finding love despite the harsh realities of war.

Advertisement

The new preview of My Dearest opens with Lee Jang-hyun drinking in a garden in the middle of the night while looking longingly at the full moon. Later, he heads back inside and sits by an unopened door, where he talks about his feelings for Yoo Gil-chae.

“On days like these where the moon shines bright, I’m always with you,” he says to no one in particular. But unbeknownst to Jang-hyun, Gil-chae is seated on the other side of the door, listening intently to what he has to say.

“I’m not sure at what point things started to go wrong,” he says, as she starts to cry. “I don’t know where it all went wrong. Was it wrong to leave you and go to Namhansanseong at that time, or was it wrong to leave you and come to Shimyang?”

Part two of My Dearest will premiere October 13 on MBC at 9:50pm. Part one of the K-drama is currently available to stream on Viki in select regions.

In other K-drama news, MBC has also announced the premiere date for its new revenge series, Third Marriage. The show will star Yoon Sun-woo (Awaken) and former Rainbow member Oh Seung-ah.