Nana, Jang Dong-yoon to star in K-drama from ‘Lovers Of The Red Sky’ director

After School member Nana and actor Jang Dong-yoon have been cast in a new fantasy K-drama series, helmed by Lovers Of The Red Sky director Nam Tae-jin.

Today (January 7), Herald Pop reported that both Nana and Jang have been confirmed as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama series, tentatively titled My Man Is Cupid (literal translation, per Soompi).

The new show is set to be helmed by Lovers Of The Red Sky director Nam Tae-jin, and is set to follow the tale of a fairy who falls in love with a woman after accidentally shooting himself with his own arrow, much like the myth of Cupid.

Advertisement

Jang will be starring as the fairy, Chun Sang-hyuk, who is stuck on Earth after his wings were burned five centuries ago and has been unable to move on from his first love until he accidentally shoots himself with his own arrow. Meanwhile, Nana will star as Oh Baek-ryun, a veteran surgeon who has sworn off dating but finds herself the subject of Sang-hyuk’s affection.

While no specific release date has been announced, My Man Is Cupid is said to be premiering sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently dropped a new teaser for its upcoming zombie apocalypse K-drama All Of Us Are Dead, which will launch worldwide on the streaming platform on January 28. The series focuses on a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire.

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including School 2021 actor Cho Yi-hyun, House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame. Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.