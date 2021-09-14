‘Narcos: Mexico’ to end with season three at Netflix

Narcos: Mexico will come to an end after season three, Netflix has confirmed.

After renewing the Mexico-set spin-off of the Narcos franchise for a third outing last year, the streaming giant has announced it will be the show’s final season in a new trailer.

The third season will also have a female narrator for the first time in newcomer Luisa Rubino, who will play journalist Andrea Nunez, following Scoot McNairy as DEA agent Walt Breslin. Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook were the narrators in the main Narcos series, which also ran for three seasons.

Other newcomers include Luis Gerardo Mendez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny as Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez.

The third season picks up following Felix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) exit in season two, and the chaos left by his arrest.

A synopsis reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

Carlo Bernard, co-creator on the show, takes over from Eric Newman as showrunner on the third season. Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, will also direct two of the 10 episodes.

While Luna won’t be back, the returning cast includes McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alfonso Dosal, Marya Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

Narcos: Mexico season three is scheduled to be released November 5, 2021 on Netflix.