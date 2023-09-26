‘NCIS’ star David McCallum dies aged 90

Actor David McCallum, best known for roles in NCIS and The Man From U.N.C.L.E., has died aged 90.

McCallum died of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital on Monday (September 25), as confirmed in a statement from CBS.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,” the statement read. “He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.

“We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humour that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

McCallum had his breakthrough role as Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He received two Emmy nominations during the show’s four-year run from 1964 to 1968.

Following the spy series, the actor had roles in various British shows including Colditz and sci-fi series Sapphire & Steel opposite Joanna Lumley.

McCallum later found renewed fame in 2003 on the CBS show NCIS, playing chief medical examiner Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard. He was a main cast member across 15 seasons of the show before playing a recurring role in later seasons.

His other credits include 1963 film The Great Escape, Mother Love and 1975 series The Invisible Man.

McCallum’s NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly paid tribute on X (FKA Twitter), where he posted a signed picture from the actor.

“David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set,” he wrote. “Let’s raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I’ve only got 3 autographs. [Sean] Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum. I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It’s David McCallum! No one did it better.

“We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let’s send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest in Peace David.”