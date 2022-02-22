NCT’s Doyoung to star in upcoming romance K-drama

NCT vocalist Doyoung is set to star as the male lead in a new romance K-drama series for streaming service TVING.

Yesterday (February 21), SM Entertainment confirmed in a statement to Star1 that the K-pop idol has joined the cast of To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (literal title) as its male lead, Jung Shi-ho. The romance series will revolve around a mysterious notebook that can make one fall in love with another person for a month.

“I’m truly grateful that another valuable opportunity to act has come my way,” Doyoung said, as translated by Soompi. “For the sake of my fans and the people who believe in me, I will do my utmost so that I can show you good things.”

His character is a college student who suffers from trauma due to a painful experience in his childhood. Shi-ho is a close friend of the female lead Seo Hee-soo, who will be played by actress Han Ji-hyo. He later grows concerned when Hee-soo attempts to use the notebook to experience a short-lived romance.

To X Who Doesn’t Love Me will be written by Go Jae-hong and Wang Hye-ji, and directed by Go. The series will be available through the South Korean streaming service TVING, and is currently slated to premiere in June.

In other NCT news, member Mark unveiled his first-ever solo single ‘Child’ earlier this month. The new track was the first under a new ‘SM Station’ project, dubbed ‘NCT Lab’, which will serve as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise, in the future.