NCT’s Jaehyun to star in TV remake of ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’

NCT member Jaehyun has been cast as one of the leads in an upcoming drama series by Kakao TV.

According to a report by MT StarNews, the singer has been cast as Im Hyun-bin in the forthcoming TV remake of the 2001 film, Bungee Jumping Of Their Own. Jaehyun’s agency SM Entertainment has since confirmed the news.

In a statement to South Korean press, the agency noted that “it is true that Jaehyun is starring in an OTT drama remake of the film Bungee Jumping Of Their Own”, as translated by Soompi. The upcoming series will reportedly 16 be episodes long, with each episode having a runtime of 25 minutes.

Advertisement

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own follows a high school teacher, Seo In-woo, who is struggling to overcome the death of his girlfriend, In Tae-hee. He later encounters a male student, Im Hyun-bin, who has a similar personality to his girlfriend.

The remake will be produced by Choi Nak-kwon, who also produced the original film. It will be directed by Kim Jong-hyuk, known for helming dramas such as Spring Day and Quiz of God: Reboot. Filming for the remake is set to begin in January 2022, and to premiere later that year.

In other K-drama news, actor Kim Seon-ho is reportedly staying on as the lead actor in the upcoming Korean film Sad Tropics. According to news reports, the movie will now begin production in December, instead of this month as initially planned.

“After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon-ho,” production company NEW said in a statement, as translated by Soompi.