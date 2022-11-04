Netflix’s ad-supported plan is missing some of its biggest titles

The new Netflix plan with adverts is missing a lot of popular films and television shows.

After the streaming giant launched its Basic plan which would keep the remaining subscription price by introducing adverts, Netflix gave users the option to upgrade or stay at the same price.

Those on the Basic plan, priced at $6.99 / £4.99 per month, will be missing titles including Breaking Bad and Peaky Blinders, according to Variety.

The publication reports that popular titles missing from the platform include Arrested Development, Breaking Bad, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, The Crown, Cobra Kai, and House of Cards.

Also not included are Peaky Blinders, New Girl, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, The Good Place, and Friday Night Lights.

In terms of films, viewers on the Netflix Basic plan will not be able to watch Skyfall, 28 Days, The Imitation Game, Phantom Thread, Casino Royale, The Hateful Eight or The Bad Guys.

Discussing the move last month, Netflix COOO Greg Peters had said that “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time.”

Starting next year, subscribers will be charged an additional fee to share accounts between households, as the streaming giant aims to crack down on password sharing.

The company introduced a fee for password sharing in countries including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the DR, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica earlier this year. The price varied between countries, but was approximately on average around £2 a month.