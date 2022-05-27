Netflix adds content warning to ‘Stranger Things’ season four following Texas school shooting

Content Warning: The following article contains discussion of violence involving children.

Netflix has added a content warning to the first episode of Stranger Things season four, following the recent school shooting in Texas that left 21 dead, including two teachers and 19 children.

As reported by Variety, the warning card will only appear for US viewers, at the start of episode one before the recap of season three. It reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Netflix has also edited the premiere description to include a note warning viewers that it “contains graphic violence involving children”, and added “disturbing images” to the show’s rating advisories.

The decision for the warning is illustrated by the eight-minute teaser for Stranger Things 4 that Netflix released last week, prior to the school shooting. The clip is from the first episode of the show, titled ‘The Hellfire Club’ – it depicts a massacre and dead children covered in blood.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 land on Netflix today (May 27), with the final two due to arrive on July 1. Mainstay cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and more all return for the season.