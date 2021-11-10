‘Alice In Borderland’ season two set for December 2022 release

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Alice In Borderland will return for its second season in December 2022.

The streaming platform confirmed the news in a showreel unveiled on Tuesday (November 9) during its virtual Netflix Festival Japan 2021 event.

The series’ main stars, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, were featured in a brief segment where they spoke while on set about the upcoming season, which is currently in production.

Advertisement

Lines in Japanese appear in the top-left corner of the video towards the end of the segment, revealing that Netflix’s adaptation of Alice In Borderland will undergo “exclusive worldwide distribution in December 2022”.

Watch the Alice In Borderland segment of the showreel, which starts from 8:24, below.

The Netflix series is an adaptation of the highly-successful manga of the same name by Haro Aso. The story follows high school student Ryohei Arisu (played by Yamazaki) and his friends as they try to survive a dystopian world, where competing in deadly games is necessary to stay alive.

The second season will see Yamazaki and Tsuchiya returning to the show, along with director Shinsuke Satō. Its first season was the most viewed live-action series in Japan in 2020. A few days after its premiere, its second season was greenlit by Netflix.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the recent global success of Squid Game – which premiered in September this year – had boosted viewership of Alice In Borderland this year.

Netflix product manager Michael Smith revealed at a seminar earlier this month that users had sought similar shows on the service after binging Squid Game, resulting in a “sizable uptick in global viewing” for Alice In Borderland.

“It landed back in the top ten series ranking in more than fifty countries around the world, more than nine months after its initial launch,” he said.