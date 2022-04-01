Netflix announces cast for Korean remake of ‘Someday Or One Day’

Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming romance K-drama series, Someday Or One Day.

The streaming platform’s upcoming series is a remake of the hit 2019 Taiwanese romance series of the same name. The series will follow a woman who, while mourning the loss of her long-term boyfriend, finds herself in the body of a high school girl from 1998 and is faced with a boy who looks like her dead boyfriend.

Someday Or One Day will star Jeon Yeo-been (Vincenzo) as Han Joon-hee, a woman mourning the loss of her boyfriend, and Kwon Min-joo, a high school student from 1998. Meanwhile, the show will also feature Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal) as Goo Yeon-joon, who is Joon-hee’s dead boyfriend, and Nam Si-heon, his lookalike from 1998.

Other cast members include Kang Hoon (The Red Sleeve), who will be portraying Jung In-gyu, a high school student who has a secret crush on Min-joo.

The romance series will be helmed by director Kim Jin-won, best known for his work with My Country: The New Age and The Innocent Man. It will also be co-produced by Lian Contents, Studio Flow and npio Entertainment, which produced The Red Sleeve and Forecasting Love and Weather.

As of writing, a production schedule or a premiere date for Someday Or One Day has yet to be confirmed.

