Netflix announces K-drama ‘D.P.’ has been renewed for a second season

Netflix has announced that its K-drama series D.P. will be back for a second season.

The streaming giant confirmed the news through a teaser clip posted on its The Swoon Instagram account. The clip shows series star Jung Hae-in looking down on the pavement, which shows the text “Season 2” written in white text.

Advertisement

According to a press release from Netflix, director Han Jun-hee and writer Kim Bo-tong will be returning, alongside lead actors Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan. The show An Joon-ho (portrayed by Jung) and Han Ho-yeul (portrayed by Koo), members of the Deserter Pursuit Unit tasked with tracking down soldiers who have deserted their posts.

In an interview earlier this year, Jung revealed that the production team behind the series have reportedly “put the wheels in motion” on an additional season of the series. “I’ve heard that the director and writer are already working on the script,” he explained in an interview with News1, per Soompi.

In other news, the TV adaptation of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, starring NCT’s Jaehyun, has allegedly been cancelled due over original writer’s “religious beliefs”. Industry insiders claimed in a Star News report that the original screenwriter had opposed the remake after they had become a “devout Christian”.

The original plot of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own followed a high school teacher, Seo In-woo, who struggles to overcome the death of his girlfriend. He later encounters a male student, Im Hyun-bin, who he falls for after realising that the student has a similar personality to his ex-girlfriend.