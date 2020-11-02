Netflix announces ‘Kingdom’ ‘sidequel’ episode exploring Ashin’s backstory

Netflix has announced a special episode of its popular South Korean zombie series Kingdom, to air in 2021.

Today (November 2), the streaming service confirmed the production of Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a ‘sidequel’ episode from season two of the series.

It will supply backstory to the enigmatic character Ashin (played by Gianna Jun) that protagonist and embattled crown prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) encountered on his journey north to discover the origins of the infected.

Check out the trailer for Kingdom: Ashin of the North below.

The story that we've all been waiting for, unravels. Kingdom: Ashin of The North, a special episode, arrives 2021.#KINGDOM #ASHINOFTHENORTH #SpecialEpisode pic.twitter.com/lB7mpgg7Mp — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) November 2, 2020

The new episode, Netflix said, will cover what had happened to Ashin in the past in the northern region and how her fate is intertwined with that of Min Chi-rok, the head of the Royal Commandery, played by Park Byung-eun.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will also mark the return of Kim Seong-hun, who directed season one and oversaw production for season two, and scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee, who penned the first two seasons. The episode will cover the origins of the resurrection plant and the secrets behind the infected.

This special episode is co-produced by Baram Pictures, BA Entertainment, and Studio Dragon and is expected to be released worldwide exclusively on Netflix in 2021.