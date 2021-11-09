Netflix announces season four of ‘Aggretsuko’, shares trailer

Netflix has announced the fourth season of its hit anime series, Aggretusko.

The news was first revealed earlier today (November 9) during the first day of the Netflix Festival Japan 2021 livestream. The fourth season of Aggretsuko will premiere worldwide exclusively via the streaming platform on December 16.

Netflix has also released a trailer for the series. The trailer shows how Retsuko’s relationship with Haida progresses, and gives viewers a glimpse at the hijinks that will occur throughout the season.

Watch the trailer for Aggretsuko season four below.

First premiering in 2018, Aggretsuko centers on the red panda Retsuko’s day-to-day life as an accountant at a Japanese trading firm. To cope with her frustrations at everything ranging from sexist superiors to obnoxious co-workers, Retsuko finds catharsis through singing death metal songs at a local karaoke bar.

The upcoming fourth season of Aggretsuko was just one of the anime series announced during this year’s Netflix Festival Japan livestream. Other announcements include a release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, a second season of Tiger & Bunny, a Kakegurui spinoff and more.

Netflix is also slated to premiere its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop on November 19. It also recently announced the casting of Daniel Dae Kim as Firelord Ozai in its upcoming live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender.