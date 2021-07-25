Netflix has announced a premiere date for the sixth and final season of Lucifer.

Sharing the news with a 60 second teaser trailer during yesterday’s (July 24) San Diego Comic-Con at Home, the Warner Bros.-produced fantasy series will arrive on Netflix on September 10.

The show, which stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, with Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro and more, was last on screens earlier this year when the second half of season five aired after being delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Lucifer‘s Comic-Con panel, which was moderated by Luke Cook, who played Lucifer Morningstar in The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, featured Ellis alongside producer Joe Henderson and screenwriter Ildy Modrovich — who are co-showrunners.

“All bad things must come to an end,” Netflix captioned the season six teaser announcement, which you can watch below.

Earlier this year, Henderson said the show’s sixth season will be “wildly different” to season 5B. He also revealed that a brand new character is due to enter the show.

Speaking in a recent interview with TV Line, Henderson was asked whether or not there will be a new character added to the series.

“Oh, that’s a good one….” he said. “There is a new character in six that was not going to be a part of season 5. A whole new character.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Henderson addressed concerns about the season six being rushed together after a late renewal confirmation meant rewriters were needed for the season five ending.

“It is very much our goodbye season, but as we started to dig into season six, we found a new story we wouldn’t have told before. I don’t want people to think that season six is almost like an elongated Act VI, because it’s not. It’s its own season. It’s got its own engine,” he said.

“There is a story that we didn’t know we would have to tell until we got to the point we got to, and once we got there and looked around, we realised that there was an entire engine for an entire season worth of storytelling that we’re excited about. But it is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love.”