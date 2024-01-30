Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ series will cut out “how sexist Sokka was”

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the hit anime series Avatar: The Last Airbender will do away with supporting character Sokka’s “sexist” characteristics.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere next month, the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender opened up about changes made to the fan-loved series. One such instance is that Sokka – who was previously branded as a sexist character in the original anime – is more grounded and realistic now.

Ian Ousley – who plays Sokka in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation – said to Entertainment Weekly about his character: “There’s more weight with realism in every way,” adding that he wanted to make sure Sokka remained funny despite changes.

Ousely’s co-star, Kiawentiio Tarbell, who plays Katara, explained: “I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy.” “Yeah, totally,” Ousley added in agreement. “There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action].”

One example of Sokka’s sexist tendencies in the anime would see the character joke that women are better at sewing, while men are better at fighting. Additionally, there are several Reddit threads dedicated to highlighting the character’s instances of sexism.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is due for release exclusively on Netflix on February 22, and will run for eight episodes.

The series will follow Aang, the last survivor of the airbender tribe as he trains to become the Avatar after he is discovered frozen in a block of ice. Once he’s freed, he has to learn and master all four elements – Air, Water, Earth and Fire – in order to defeat Firelord Ozai and, with the help of Katara and Sokka, liberate the world from his authoritarian rule.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation stars Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand) in the lead role as Aang, while Tarbell (Anne with an E) will play Katara. Sokka will be portrayed by Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon) and Prince Zuko will be played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).