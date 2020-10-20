Netflix cancel space drama ‘Away’ after just one season

Space drama series Away has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season, according to Deadline.

The show, which starred Hilary Swank as American astronaut Emma Green leading an international crew on the first mission to Mars, aired earlier this year.

Read more: Netflix cancelled GLOW because it only cares about new subscribers

The streaming platform has not released a statement on the cancellation of the show, which was created by Andrew Hinderaker alongside showrunner Jessica Goldberg.

Advertisement

Reflecting on a potential second season last month, Away star Ray Panthaki told NME what potential he saw for his character, second-in-command Ram Arya.

“I think there’s so much more to unpack in Ram,” the actor explained. “I find him quite a mysterious character – I’d love to go deeper into that past and figure out why he is the way he is.

“The great thing is, when you have a team of storytellers like Jessica Goldberg, Andrew Hinderaker, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Ed Zwick and Hilary [Swank], you just let them do what they have to do because you know you’re in safe hands.”

A number of shows have recently been cut short at Netflix, including Teenage Bounty Hunters, which also only ran for one season.

The streamer also pulled the plug on GLOW, which had been renewed for a fourth season and began shooting in March – but will now not go ahead in light of financial and logistical issues related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

A Netflix spokesperson previously said in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.”