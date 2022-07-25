Netflix casts Colton Osoria as Young Luffy for live-action ‘One Piece’ adaptation

Netflix has cast Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Colton Osorio to play the coveted role of Young Luffy in the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Osorio, who played Rodrigo in the 2022 comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, was announced as Young Luffy as part of One Piece‘s 25th anniversary celebrations. Netflix also shared a video of the adaptation’s cast congratulating One Piece author Eiichiro Oda on the 25th anniversary of his long-running series, which featured showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda marvelling at the mangaka’s longevity.

Netflix previously announced the main cast of the Straw Hat Pirates in November last year, with Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) taking on the role of lead protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Japanese actor Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) will star as Roronoa Zoro and American actress Emily Rudd (Fear Street) was announced as Nami. Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf) as Usopp and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji round up the current castings for Luffy’s crew so far.

Castings for other Straw Hat Pirates like Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin and Brook have yet to be announced.

Netflix announced the series was “officially in production” in early February, with shooting currently taking place in South Africa. The adaptation is reportedly set to run for 10 episodes for its first season, and episode runtimes have yet to be announced.

Netflix’s previous foray into live-action anime adaptations, a John Cho-led adaptation of the classic anime Cowboy Bebop, was cancelled after one season following a mixed reception. In a two-star review of the adaptation, NME‘s James McMahon criticised Netflix’s update, arguing that the anime’s appreciation for pacing and space were “jettisoned for a pacy tempo that really doesn’t fit with the story”.

“With classic scenes reshot frame by frame, this fleshy adaption of Cowboy Bebop so often feels like dress-up,” he wrote, lamenting that the adaptation turned the series into “just another show.”