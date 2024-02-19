Netflix CEO shuts down rumours of American ‘Squid Game’ remake

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has shuts down rumours of a potential American remake of the streamer’s hit K-drama series, Squid Game.

Sarandos recently visited the headquarters of Netflix Korea, located in the heart of Seoul, South Korea. During a press conference held during his visit, the Netflix CEO shut down rumours that an American remake of Squid Game is in the works.

“That’s just a rumour,” he said, according to South Korean news outlet SBS Star. Rumours of an American remake of Squid Game has been swirling around since as early as April 2023, as reported by Forbes.

Elsewhere during his Korea trip, the Netflix CEO also touched on season two of Squid Game, calling it “simply amazing”. He added that the script is “extremely well-written” and “so incredible”, while teasing that the new games will be “very fun and interesting”.

Earlier this month, Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for Squid Game season two. The short snippet picked up immediately after the end of the first season, with lead character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) proming to bring down the game.

Squid Game season two will be one of several original Korean shows and movies that Netflix will premiere in 2024. Other titles include fresh seasons of Sweet Home, Gyeongseong Creature and Hellbound, new shows such as Parasyte: The Grey and Chicken Nugget, among others.

In other news, Squid Game breakout star Park Hae-soo is set to make his Hollywood debut in the new Prime Video spy series, Butterfly. He’ll be joined by fellow South Korean actors Kim Tae-hee and Nayoon Kim, all in supporting roles.