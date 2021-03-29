Netflix confirms anime adaptation of ‘Record Of Ragnarok’

Netflix has announced it will host the anime adaptation of the manga Record Of Ragnarok.

The streamer has licensed the adaptation, which is produced by the studio Graphinica, for worldwide release in June. Based on the manga by Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui (which has been running since 2018), Record Of Ragnarok centres on one-on-one showdowns between 13 gods and 13 “notable” humans who battle it out to decide the fate of humanity. The likes of Jack the Ripper, Buddha and Nikola Tesla will face off against figures from Norse, Roman, Egyptian and Japanese pantheons.

Netflix has released a trailer for Record Of Ragnarok, which teases the fiery battles and the larger-than-life characters of the ensemble cast. Watch it below:

Netflix’s involvement with Record Of Ragnarok was just one of the many anime-related developments the streamer pulled the curtain back on at this year’s AnimeJapan 2021. At the consumer show, Netflix also confirmed the release date of Eden, which focuses on a human girl brought up in secret in a world inhabited only by artificially intelligent robots.

Commissioned and owned by the streaming service, Eden has been billed as “the first Netflix Japanese original anime”, and is directed by Yasuhiro Irie – who also helmed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Eden will be released worldwide on May 27.

Netflix also shared a preview of new series Yasuke, about a great ronin who has turned to a life of peace in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic. The series will be released April 29. Yasuke is executive produced by producer Flying Lotus, who’s also handling the music for the series, and actor LaKeith Stanfield, who will also voice the titular ronin Yasuke.

Other anime series Netflix has in the works that it previously announced include The Way Of The Househusband, premiering April 8, and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is due out sometime this year.

According to Variety, all these new and already announced series mean that Netflix is expected to release around 40 anime series this year – roughly double the amount released in 2020.