Netflix confirms February release date for ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Netflix has finally announced the long-awaited release date for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Yesterday (January 23), Netflix shared a new trailer for its upcoming series, which sees Aang get acquainted with young waterbender Katara and her brother Sokka, who he later begins his adventures with. We also get a better look at element bending, action scenes, Prince Zuko, Firelord Ozai and more.

Watch the action-packed trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is due for release exclusively on Netflix on February 22, and will run for eight episodes.

The series will follow Aang, the last survivor of the airbender tribe as he trains to become the Avatar after he is discovered frozen in a block of ice. Once he’s freed, he has to learn and master all four elements – Air, Water, Earth and Fire – in order to defeat Firelord Ozai and, with the help of Katara and Sokka, liberate the world from his authoritarian rule.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation stars Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand) in the lead role as Aang, while Kiawentiio Tarbell (Anne with an E) will play Katara. Sokka will be portrayed by Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon) and Prince Zuko will be played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will be the streamer’s latest live-action take on a hit anime series following the wildly successful and acclaimed One Piece, and the more recent Yu Yu Hakusho.

One Piece premiered in August 2023 , with the show scoring a four-star review from NME. Mark Beaumont wrote for NME: “For hour-long episodes, One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”