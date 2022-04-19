Netflix confirms season 2 of ‘Bling Empire’, release date and new cast members

Netflix reality TV series Bling Empire is getting a second season with new cast members in May.

The streaming service has announced the show’s premiere date of May 13. It will air eight 40-minute episodes, with “even more luxury, glamour and crazy”, according to The Wrap.

Bling Empire’s first season aired in January 2021. The series follows the lives of Asian elites in Los Angeles as they go through countless parties, glamour and drama.

Netflix has confirmed that TV personality Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris will participate in the second season as its newest cast members. They will appear alongside returning members Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Kim Lee, Kane Lim and Gabriel Chiu.

Wang made her first reality TV appearance via E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2014. She was also cast in other series Famously Single and Fetch Me A Date in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, this is Morris’ first foray into reality TV. She’s a philanthropist and a businesswoman, married to Morris Group International CEO Donald Morris.

Prior to this announcement, it was revealed that previous cast members Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Last week, Netflix also confirmed a second season of South Korean reality TV series Singles Inferno.