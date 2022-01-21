Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ season 2, calls it the start of new “universe”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that there will be a second season of the streaming service’s wildly popular K-drama Squid Game.

During Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings call, held yesterday (January 20), Sarandos, who also chief content officer at Netflix, announced that a second season of the platform’s hit K-drama series Squid Game has been ordered by Netflix and is currently in the works, per Variety.

In addition, Sarandos also described Squid Game’s highly anticipated continuation as the beginning of something big for the series. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased the Netflix head. Neither a definitive timeline for its release nor what the “Squid Game universe” entails have been disclosed as of yet.

Advertisement

Series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had first confirmed that the would would return for a second season back in November, alongside several hints at the upcoming season’s potential direction. However, Sarandos’ statement marks the first official confirmation from a representative from the streaming platform.

Hwang had also revealed just last month that discussions with Netflix to produce a third season of Squid Game had been in progress. A confirmation of season three has yet to be provided by Netflix or its representatives.

Meanwhile, Squid Game has made history as he first-ever Korean series to receive nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The Netflix original is up for a total of four awards, with lead actor Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) being nominated for the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor.

Actor O Yeong-su, who played Player 001 in the hit series, also made history at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month by becoming the first-ever South Korean to bag an award at the ceremony.