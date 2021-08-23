Netflix ‘Cowboy Bebop’ series shares first images and release date

The first images from Netflix‘s adaptation of Cowboy Bebop have just been released – you can check them out below.

The forthcoming series is set to rework the hit Japanese anime, created by Sunrise and originally launched in the 1990s. The new take from the streaming giant will air in November.

John Cho is set to play the main character, Spike Spiegel, who is described as “just a humble bounty hunter”. Mustafa Shakir co-stars as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda is set to play Faye Valentine.

Check out the new images here:

Spike Spiegel: Just a humble bounty hunter. Meet Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Cowboy Bebop, premiering November 19, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sYGfdCcsL7 — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) August 23, 2021

The new Netflix series is due to run for an initial 10-episode season, with each episode an hour long.

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, a co-writer on the show, recently explained that the longer episodes will allow the show to deviate from the original series’ format which involved episodic adventures.

“We’re not going to go one-to-one on all of [the original show’s] stories because we’re also trying to tell the broader story of Spike Spiegel and the Syndicate, Spike Spiegel and Julia, Spike Spiegel and Vicious, and all that,” he said.

“But we are looking at the show and saying, ‘Who are some of the great villains in this show, and how can we put them into this broader narrative?’ So that we are telling both of the big stories that Cowboy Bebop tells.”

Cowboy Bebop is set to premiere on Netflix worldwide on November 19.