Watch the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming military-themed K-drama ‘D.P.’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series D.P. which is set to premiere next month.

On July 30, the streaming platform dropped a new trailer for their upcoming series. D.P., which stands for “deserter pursuit”, revolves around the lives of a team of soldiers specialised in catching deserters. The series will be available on Netflix from August 27 onwards.

“A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty,” reads the series’ synopsis. In contrast, however, the trailer teases some of the light-hearted moments from the team’s misadventures as they embark on their missions.

Netflix has also released several posters of the upcoming series across their social media accounts. Most of these feature actor Jung Hae-in, who will play the show’s lead character, Private Ahn Joon-ho.

D.P. is an adaptation of a web-toon by writer Kim Bo-tong titled D.P. Dog’s Day, which was published on Lezhin Comics from 2015 to 2016. According to Korea Joongangdaily, the web-toon has since accumulated over 10million views.

The upcoming series is the latest in K-drama adaptions of web-toons. Other 2021 releases based on web-toons include Taxi Driver, which starred Lee Je-hoon and Esom, as well as the currently-airing Nevertheless, which stars Han So-hee and Song Hang.

In other K-drama news, JTBC has announced that it will be “significantly reducing” the role of Kim Min-gwi, who plays the character Nam Gyu-hyun in Nevertheless. This comes after a netizen claiming to be Kim’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of cheating on her multiple times throughout their six-year relationship, as well as violating COVID-19 regulations. He has since shared a handwritten apology letter on his personal Instagram account.