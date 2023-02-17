Watch the trailer for Netflix’s docuseries on the disappearance of flight MH370

Netflix has shared a trailer for its upcoming docuseries about the mysterious disappearance of the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370).

The streaming service indicated that the three-part documentary, titled MH370: The Flight That Disappeared, will begin airing on March 8 in line with the ninth anniversary of the modern-day aviation tragedy that claimed 239 passengers and crew while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014.

Stretching around a minute and a half, the trailer shows interviews with family members, scientists, and investigative journalists who were looking for explanations behind the plane’s sudden vanishing from radar and how it remained missing to date, with some suggesting a greater conspiracy behind the disaster.

Watch the trailer below.

“On March 8th, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar. When the 239 people on board went missing, a global investigation into the greatest mystery of the modern age ensued,” a description of the docuseries read.

“Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, one central question remained – What Are We Missing?”

According to the Malay Mail Online, the first episode will focus on what transpired in the first few hours and days of the plane’s disappearance, including the conspiracy theories and false accusations that compounded the situation.

The second episode will cover the twin aviation disaster suffered by Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17), which was shot down in Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile system, killing all 298 on board four months after MH370 disappeared.

The third episode looks into the discovery of debris from MH370, including a large wing tip along the shores of the East African coast, which was confirmed by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and other experts. However, journalists and family members remained contended on the plane’s reported final resting place in the vast Indian Ocean.

The documentary series is directed by Louise Malkinson whose previous works include the crime documentary Catching a Predator in 2021.

Among those featured in the docuseries is science journalist Jeff Wise, who authored The Plane That Wasn’t There: Why We Haven’t Found MH370, and reporter Florence de Changy.

Of the 239 passengers on board the Boeing 777-200, 38 were Malaysians and 153 were Chinese nationals, while the remaining were citizens of other countries.