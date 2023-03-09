Netflix edits out mistake in Chris Rock special during Will Smith joke

Netflix has edited out a mistake made by Chris Rock in his comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

In the special, the comedian addresses the moment at last year’s Oscars where Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage.

At one point, Rock claims Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were upset with him beforehand when he hosted the Oscars back in 2016.

Advertisement

“Years ago his wife said I should quit the Oscars, I shouldn’t host ‘cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of shit, ever,” Rock told the crowd in Baltimore, Maryland (via Decider).

After naming the wrong movie, Rock quickly corrected himself, adding: “No, not Emancipation, I fucked up the joke. She started this shit. She said that me, a fucking grown ass man, should quit his job because ‘My husband didn’t get nominated for Concussion’.”

The correction was pointed out by Vulture’s Jesse David Fox on Twitter, who wrote: “They fixed the Concussion–Emancipation slip up in the version that’s now on Netflix.”

He added: “It makes me wonder if there has been other tweaks!”

Speaking about the Oscars slap, Rock said: “Everybody knows it happened. I got smacked a year ago. I got smacked at the Oscars by this motherfucker. And people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear.”

Advertisement

The comedian said he “wasn’t a victim” in the ordeal, adding; “You’ll never see me on Oprah crying. Never going to happen. ‘I couldn’t believe it, and I loved Men In Black’. Nope! Fuck that shit, I took that hit like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao. ‘Did it hurt?’ Yes motherfucker, it hurt.”

It was recently claimed Smith had “tried unsuccessfully” to make amends with the comedian following the incident.