Netflix introduces Bahasa Melayu option for subscribers

Netflix has launched its Bahasa Melayu user interface today (August 28), which lets members read title names and synopses in their preferred language.

Apart from navigating the UI in Bahasa Melayu, viewers will also be able to watch shows and movies with Malay subtitles and dubs. Foreign fan favourites such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Kingdom, The Umbrella Academy, will also have subtitles in Bahasa Melayu.

The new interface is available for users in Singapore and Malaysia.

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix Malaysia also released a short film starring Malaysian stars Zamaera, Zee Avi, Dato Awie and Ella Aminuddin. Check it out below.

🎉Selamat Hari Merdeka Malaysia! Netflix is now in Bahasa Malaysia.🎉 In #NetflixBahasasini, Fariz, our local jurubahasa, takes on the huge task of translating Netflix to BM with his POWER team that includes Dato’ Awie, @EllaAminuddin, @Altimet, @Zamaeraaa, & @ZeeAvi. 🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/pvHFldgsJt — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) August 28, 2020

“Netflix believes in giving members control over their entire entertainment experience, and we are delighted that they are now able to choose to enjoy Netflix in Bahasa Melayu,” the streaming service provider said in a statement.

“This surely will improve their viewing experience and better suit members who prefer consuming Netflix in their national language.”

Subscribers can choose to switch to Bahasa Melayu through the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their account. The language option will be available on all devices such as desktops, TV or mobile browsers, and allow sign-up, search rows, collections and payments to be read in Bahasa Melayu.

In other recent Netflix news, Malaysian comedian Dr. Jason Leong will make his debut on the streaming platform soon. His new show, Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, will make its premiere ahead of Malaysia Day 2020 in September.