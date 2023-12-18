Netflix is developing a new ‘One Piece’ anime

Netflix has announced the development and production of a new One Piece anime series, titled The One Piece.

On December 17, Netflix announced via the Tudum website that the upcoming anime series is already in production, and that it will offer a “fresh new remake” of the long-running hit anime and manga.

The Netflix team have also shared an announcement video, in which we get to hear the new voice of lead protagonist Luffy for the first time as he declares: “First things first, I’ve got to get a crew. I think about ten men should do.”

Netflix’s The One Piece anime has yet to receive a release date. It is being produced by WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, the first three seasons of Attack On Titan) as well as original anime producers/animators Toei Animation Co., and will feature all-new revamped visuals.

According to Netflix, The One Piece will adapt creator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga’s East Blue Saga arc. While the East Blue Saga has also been adapted in Netflix’s 2023 live-action adaptation and the ongoing anime series from Toei Animation, The One Piece will be separate piece entirely.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation premiered to rave reviews earlier this year, and was renewed for a second season in September. On September 5, just one week after Netflix’s live-action adaptation was released, it was revealed that the show smashed Netflix records previously set by Wednesday‘s debut season and Stranger Things season 4.

In a four-star review of Netflix’s One Piece, Mark Beaumont wrote for NME: “One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”