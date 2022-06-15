Netflix K-drama ‘Sweet Home’ will return for a second and third season

Netflix has announced that its hit apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home will be returning for two more seasons.

The streaming service broke the news through a short visual released earlier today (June 15), along with a description that reads: “Die as a human or live as a monster. They’re taking the fight outside.”

Netflix added that cast members Song Kang (who plays Hyun-soo), Lee Jin-wook (who plays Sang-wook), Lee Si-young (who plays Yi-kyung), Go Min-si (who plays Eun-yoo) and Park Gyu-young (who plays Ji-soo) are set to reprise their roles for the coming seasons.

In addition to the show’s original cast, the upcoming seasons will also introduce characters played by Yoo Oh-seong (My Country: The New Age), Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Kim Moo-yeol (Juvenile Justice) and former B1A4 member Jung Jin-young.

Lee Eung-bok, who directed the first season of Sweet Home, is also set to helm the K-drama’s new seasons. “Season 2 will include a new setting,” Lee said in a press release. “The technical details that we couldn’t refine in Season 1 will be further honed in Season 2.”

Based on the 2017 webtoon of the same name, Sweet Home follows high school student Hyun-soo and his neighbors as they try to survive in a world where humans are turned into monsters.

Sweet Home is the latest South Korean series to get renewed for additional seasons by the streaming platform, following K-dramas Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead and D.P., as well as the reality dating show Singles Inferno.