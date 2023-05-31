Fame is deadly in the teaser for Netflix’s new K-drama ‘Celebrity’

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Celebrity, starring Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young and CNBLUE’s Kang Min-hyuk. Watch the teaser above.

Celebrity, an upcoming Netflix original K-drama series, will follow Seo A-ri (played by Park) as she enters the world of celebrities and the dark side of fame. The series will also star CNBLUE drummer Kang Min-hyuk, VIP actress Lee Chung-ah, Lee Song-gun and ex-Secret member Jun Hyo-seong.

The teaser for Celebrity opens with Seo A-ri being swarmed by fans as she enters an event. “Fame is a blank check. If you have it, the world will exalt you, no matter what you do,” a voiceover says.

Advertisement

“A world in which fame can make anymore money,” the voice continues. The teaser showcases the lifestyles of the rich and famous, as they livestream their events, sell products online and more.

In a shocking turn, Seo A-ri tells the world she’s dead in a seemingly pre-recorded video, while her fellow celebrities react. “Would’t you like to know [who killed me]?” she asks, followed by a rapid montage of thrilling scenes, including a car crash.

Notably, the teaser also features a cameo from Yuqi of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. It’s currently unclear if the singer will play a bigger role in the series. Celebrity is set to premiere June 30, exclusively on Netflix.

The series was first announced in January, when Netflix unveiled its state of Korean movies and drama for 2023. Aside from Celebrity, the streaming service is also set to release new seasons of previous hits like 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.

Earlier this month, Netflix also released the first trailer for its other upcoming original K-drama series, Bloodhounds. The show will star Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as two young boxers who enter the dangerous world of loansharks.