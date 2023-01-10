‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ among Netflix’s most popular non-English shows of all time

Netflix has named hit K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo and All Of Us Are Dead as two of its most popular non-English series ever.

In a recent recap of the platform’s 2022 viewing trends, Netflix revealed that ENA’s legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Netflix’s original zombie series All Of Us Are Dead (which was renewed for a second season last June) had become two of the streaming service’s most popular non-English shows ever.

The two titles had topped the platform’s non-English series category for 2022, which is determined by the total number of hours watched. Also included is the hit romantic-comedy Business Proposal, which ranked number eight in the category.

According to Netflix, South Korean titles were also more popular than ever last year, with about 60 per cent of its users having watched a Korean title sometime in 2022.

Additionally, six of the ten most-searched K-dramas in South Korea last year had been available on the platform. These include the above titles, along with Narco Saints, Twenty Five Twenty One and Our Blues.

Among these titles, Our Blues, Business Proposal, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Twenty Five Twenty One made NME’s list of the top 10 K-dramas of 2022. Twenty Five Twenty One topped the ranking, with contributor Rhian Daly writing that it “succeeds not just in making you fall hard for its lead couple, but also fleshing out the peripheral characters until you’re rooting for them too.”

The success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo was so great that the studio behind the series, Astory, received offers of multiple remakes for various countries, including the US, Germany and Japan. The show will also be adapted into a webtoon.