Watch the tense new teaser for ‘Kingdom’ prequel episode ‘Ashin of the North’

Netflix has released a suspensful teaser for Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a special spin-off episode from the hit South Korean series.

Besides the brief teaser, which features a glimpse of Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun (also known as Gianna Jun) as the titular Ashin, Netflix has also confirmed a premiere date for Ashin of the North: July 23.

“To revive the dead, a price must be paid,” the teaser declares. Watch the clip below.

Jun first appeared on the final episode of Kingdom’s second season after a story time-jump. Her appearance hints at larger developments ahead for a third season of Kingdom, which still remains unconfirmed.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North, on the other hand, will serve as a prequel episode, tracing the origins of the resurrection plant which triggered the zombie epidemic in season one. Park Byung-Eun, who starred in season two as Min Chi-rok, will appear in the episode as well. It is still unconfirmed if the other main cast members of Kingdom will appear in the special.

However, director Kim Seong-hun, who led season one and oversaw production for season two, will return with scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee, who penned the first two seasons.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Kim Eun-hee said that she hopes to continue expanding the show. “Kingdom is a series that gives me more energy the more I write it,” she says. “The cast and crew all have great chemistry, and there’s so much more to tell. If viewers allow, I would love to see it develop even up to season 10.”