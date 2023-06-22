Netflix’s Ted Sarandos says Korean content “catches the American audience by surprise”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has spoken on why the streaming service has doubled down on its commitment to Korean content.

Earlier today (June 22), Sarandos was at Seoul’s Four Seasons Hotel to speak at a public forum on the future of Korean content. Earlier this year, the streaming service had committed to invest US$2.5billion on new South Korean TV shows and films.

“[Korean content] is very often unpredictable and catches the American audience by surprise,” Sarandos said at the event, per Variety. “I think what’s brilliant is to see film, unscripted and series all grow according to the interests of our Korean audience.”

He added that “great stories can come from anywhere and be loved anywhere [and] nowhere has this proven more true than here in Korea”, per Yonhap News Agency.

Over the past two years, Netflix has released a number of hit Korean series and films, from the global phenomenon Squid Game, to the thrilling revenge series The Glory, to the reality TV series Single’s Inferno.

Sarandos added that 60 per cent of all Netflix subscribers have watched at least one Korean title, while viewership of Korean content is up sixfold over the past half decade.

During the event, the Netflix co-CEO also spoke about how the company is looking to use its US$2.5billion investment plan to “grow the industry” in Korea. “You’ll see the investment in the ecosystem, in front and behind the camera, including training,” he said, per Variety.

The next K-drama Netflix is set to premiere is Celebrity. The Netflix original murder-mystery will star Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young as an up-and-coming influencer who enters the world of celebrities and discovers the dark side of fame. Watch the trailer for Celebrity here.