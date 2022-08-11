Netflix unveils teaser for new Korean crime thriller series ‘Narco-Saints’

Netflix has shared the first teaser for its upcoming original Korean thriller series Narco-Saints.

Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an unassuming entrepreneur who visits Suriname for business but ends up framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the South American country.

He’s later roped into a secret mission by Choi Chang-ho (Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo), an agent of the Korean National Intelligence Service, in order to apprehend Jeon Yo-han (Hush’s Hwang Jung-min), who is moonlighting as a pastor as a cover for his operations as the head of a notorious drug cartel.

Narco-Saints is slated to make a global premiere on Netflix on September 9. Watch its teaser, which was released on August 11, above.

Narco-Saints also features a supporting cast that includes Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist, Dr. Romantic), Jo Woo-jin (Alienoid, Happiness), as well as Taiwanese actor Chang Chen (Dune, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) in a cameo role.

In other news, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae recently re-edited an international version of his directorial debut Hunt for a global audience after viewers at the film’s premiere at this year’s Cannes festival “complained that it was hard for them to keep up with the story as they didn’t know about Korean politics in the 1980s”.

Set in the ’80s, Hunt follows two top NIS agents who uncover shocking truths as they chase down the person in charge of North Korean spies who have infiltrated the country. Watch the trailer here.