Netflix unveils first images of new Korean space thriller ‘The Silent Sea’ with Gong Yoo

Netflix has released first-look images for The Silent Sea, its brand-new Korean space thriller series starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian TV shows of 2020

In a press conference earlier today (February 25), the streaming giant revealed new details about the Korean titles that will be arriving on its platform throughout the year. These include the much-anticipated ‘sidequel’ episode of the zombie epic Kingdom and The Silent Sea.

The Silent Sea is a sci-fi series that takes place in the distant future where Earth has turned barren. Gong plays the leader of a group of spacemen who take on a dangerous mission to the moon in order to save the planet.

Advertisement

See Gong, Bae, Lee and the rest of their crew in character below:

Netflix first announced The Silent Sea in September last year with its star-studded cast. The series is executive produced by Jung Woo-Sung, who is best known for his acting roles in films like A Moment To Remember and Steel Rain.

The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang Yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility. He also directs the Netflix adaptation, which is co-written by award-winning screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo.

Other original Korean titles set to arrive on Netflix later this year include a second season of the romantic drama Love Alarm, Hellbound and My Name (previously titled Undercover).

Advertisement

At the end of last year, Netflix revealed that a Korean adaptation of its hit Spanish drama Money Heist was underway, though details surrounding the production have yet to be confirmed.