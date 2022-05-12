Malaysian kids face a cookie-addicted Demogorgon in Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Hari Raya parody

Netflix has put a little twist on the Hari Raya commercial by setting the plot of Stranger Things in Malaysia during the festive season.

The streaming giant uploaded its ‘Kampung Things’ parody of the popular sci-fi horror series to Youtube yesterday (May 11). The nine-minute video follows Daud, Dani, Praba, and Yen Wai, four children from Kuala Lumpur trying to amuse themselves in a quiet village during Hari Raya season.

Things take a sinister turn when Dani disappears while playing a game with other kids in the fields, leaving behind a crumb trail of kuih bangkit, a common baked sweet during the Hari Raya season. The children come across a glowing red portal that leads them into an Upside Down version of the village, where they encounter a strange child named Isabelas (her name a play on the Malay word ‘sebelas’, which means the number 11).

She informs them that Dani was taken by the Demogorgon, which is addicted to the taste of kuih bangkit, and kidnaps children when it hasn’t had its fill. The four then race against time to bake enough kuih bangkit to entice the Demogorgon, which controls the portal to the Upside Down.

This Hari Raya parody of Stranger Things arrives ahead of the May 27 release of first part of the fourth and final season of the show. The second part of the nine-episode season. will be released July 1.

The cast and crew of Stranger Things have compared the forthcoming new season to Game of Thrones, with creator Matt Duffer explaining that the season has an “epic quality” with the protagonists all in different locations at the end of Season 3.

The show’s star Millie Bobby Brown has called the final season “the hardest season I’ve ever filmed”, adding, “There have been some of the scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see for sure. I’ll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things.”