Netflix unveils action-packed trailer for ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2’

Today (November 23), Netflix dropped the official trailer for the much-anticipated Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2.

Based on the hit Spanish series Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area follows a ragtag group of anonymous robbers as they attempt to pull off a heist of epic proportions on the fictional Korea Unified Mint. The series’ first part, which aired on Netflix in June, starred Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor – the operation’s mastermind – alongside his crew, played by Squid Game alum Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo and more.

In the long-awaited trailer for the series’ second part, the focus is back on the Professor as he says, “In a world where money is best, I sold anything and everything for success.” A high-octane montage of the series’ intense action scenes ensue, teasing the high stakes of the heist’s final phase and the dangers the Professor’s team will have to overcome in favour of a successful heist.

Set to make a global premiere on Netflix on December 9, part two of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will have a six-episode run.

All episodes of part one and two of Money Heist Korea were helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kim Hong-sun, who was previously behind the creative direction of productions such as The Guest, Voice and Black. Psychopath Diary writer Ryu Yong-jae served Money Heist Korea as its chief screenwriter, alongside Kim Hwan-chae and Choi Sung-jun.

Additionally, Álex Pina – creator and executive producer of the original Spanish series – also worked on Money Heist Korea, returning to his previous role as an executive producer on the South Korean remake.

