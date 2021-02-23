Netflix’s new feature auto-downloads shows based on what you like

Netflix has launched a new mobile feature that will automatically download TV and film recommendations based on viewer history.

Downloads For You arrived globally on Monday (February 22) for Android users, the streaming service announced, a new feature designed to download content in advance for periods without internet connectivity.

“Three years ago, we introduced Smart Downloads so you can find the next episode of your favourite show — even when you’re on the go,” the company’s director of product innovation Patrick Flemming wrote in a Netflix blog.

“Now, we want to make discovering your next new favourite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not. Today we’re launching Downloads For You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes.”

The feature arrives in an opt-in basis, which can be toggled on via the downloads tab on mobile devices, with users able to set how much space – 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB – they want to use. TechCrunch also reports that although Netflix’s full array of content is available with the feature, some downloads will be limited because of licensing restrictions.

Last month (January 24), a new study has found that US consumers are now spending an average of $47 (£34) per month on video subscription services, up 24% since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the J.D. Power survey, the rise – from $34 average spend in April 2020, to the latest figures taken from December 2020 – has also seen 49% of viewers subscribing to four streaming services, up from 39% in April.