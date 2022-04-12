Netflix officially confirmed a second season of ‘Single’s Inferno’

Netflix has officially announced that a second season of South Korean reality TV series Single’s Inferno is on the way.

Earlier today (April 12), the streaming giant revealed that Single’s Inferno has officially be renewed for a second seas. The first season of Single’s Inferno, which premiered in December 2021 and concluded in January this year, starred 12 single men and women as they get to know one another with the goal of finding love on a deserted island.

“The hottest inferno in the world. Even hotter,” reads the caption that accompanied a new clip for the upcoming second season of Single’s Inferno, as uploaded by Netflix Korea on Instagram. “Single’s Inferno is coming back with season 2.”

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the show is currently looking to cast contestants for the upcoming second season through Netflix’s social media accounts. “We are looking for singles who can achieve love with their honest and confident charm,” Netflix said.

The hugely popular reality dating series had become the first-ever South Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV ranking in January, alongside hits like The Silent Sea, Squid Game and Our Beloved Summer. It also brought fame to the series contestants, many of whom are social media influencers, YouTubers and models.

In other Netflix news, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that actors Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-hun will be reprising their roles as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man respectively in the next season of the hit series. The director and screenwriter had previously shared that he hoped to premiere season 2 of Squid Game by late 2024.