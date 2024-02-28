Netflix announces premiere date for K-drama ‘Parasyte: The Grey’

Netflix has announced the release date for upcoming original K-drama series, Parasyte: The Grey. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new show , including its cast, premiere date and more.

What is the plot of Parasyte: The Grey?

The upcoming K-drama, which is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s iconic manga Parasyte, will be set in a “new locale with fresh characters”, according to the streamer in a press release. Netflix also says that the series will “chart its own unique course while maintaining the imaginative world and profound message of the beloved manga”.

Parasyte: The Grey will follow Su-in as she reckons with her newfound co-existence with a parasite, while tracking the efforts of Team Grey, who are a group dedicated to ridding these parasites of mysterious origins that live off humans.

Who is in the cast of the new Netflix K-drama?

Our Blooming Youth‘s Jeon So-nee will star as Su-in. Meanwhile, Koo Kyo-hwan of D.P. fame will play a character named Kang-woo, who is described as a man with a particular drive to fight off the parasites as part of a larger quest to locate his missing sister.

Elsewhere, Lee Jung-hyun from Decision To Leave will portray Jun-kyung, the leader of the anti-parasite task force “The Grey”. He will be joined by Hae-hyo of Flex X Cop and Kokdu: Season of Deity‘s Kim In-kwon, both of whom will play detectives and colleagues.

Who is behind Parasyte: The Grey?

Parasyte: The Grey is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, best known for his breakout film Train To Busan. The creative is also known for his various projects with Netflix, including the film JUNG_E, as well as K-dramas Hellbound and The Bequeathed.

Is there a trailer for Parasyte: The Grey?

Netflix has yet to release an official teaser for the K-drama series, but one is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

How to watch Parasyte: The Grey?

According to a brand-new poster published by the streamer earlier today (February 28), Parasyte: The Grey is slated to hit Netflix across the globe on April 5. The series will be an exclusive for the platform.