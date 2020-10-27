Netflix Philippines shares first look at ‘Trese’ animated adaptation

Netflix has shared a first look at the animated adaptation of Trese, the award-winning graphic novel by Filipino writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.

Trese is an award-winning komik series that follows detective Alexandra Trese, who takes on a criminal underworld in a fictional Manila where mythical creatures live in hiding amid humans.

Netflix announced in 2018 that it was adapting the graphic novel as part of a slate of Asian content that also included a Pacific Rim anime series, an Altered Carbon anime film, as well as original shows in Thai and Chinese.

Earlier today, Netflix Philippines shared two images of protagonist Trese as seen in the new animated adaptation. The service remained coy on a premiere date, simply saying it was “coming soon”. See it below:

Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 Posted by Netflix on Monday, October 26, 2020

The Trese adaptation is executive produced by Filipino-American director Jay Oliva (Wonder Woman, The Legend Of Korra), and produced by Jakarta- and Singapore-based studio BASE Entertainment’s Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson.

Details on Netflix’s Trese are still scarce, though earlier this year, Budjette Tan told Coconuts Manila that fans of the comic can expect some surprises: “If you’re a fan of the book, I think you’ll enjoy it and still be surprised even though you know what’s going to happen in the story.”

Tan said that he and Kajo Baldisimo met the team behind the show in 2019, “and helped answer their questions about the characters and stories. After that, they started working on it and I get to see some progress whenever I meet up with our producer”.

Tan also said he believed Trese’s acquisition by Netflix led to the comic making its US debut: As Syfy reported in June, Portland, Oregon publisher Ablaze announced that it had picked up the series. It will land on US shelves in the fall as a collected edition titled Trese Vol 1: Murder On Balete Drive, and feature all-new and redrawn artwork, concept sketches and behind-the-scenes material.

In other Netflix Philippines news, adult-animation flick Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story will premiere on the streaming service later this week. It follows Nimfa Dimaano, a kitty working at a department store, who is happy in a relationship with her mongrel janitor boyfriend Roger – until she encounters the handsome and charming business canine Villanueva.